Gwinnett County government is hosting a free fresh and self-stable food distribution event at Gwinnett Place Mall at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 (while supplies last).

No identification is required, and the distribution will be drive-thru and contactless.

Contact VolunteerGwinnett@GwinnettCounty.com for more information. Gwinnett Place Mall is located at 2100 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth.