Free mobile clinic at McDonald’s in Grayson on Monday, July 11

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, July 11, the Ronald McDonald and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta free mobile clinic will be at the Grayson McDonald’s, located at 1881 Grayson Highway in Grayson. You can pre-register at https://redcap.choa.org/redcap/surveys/?s=RCH9CJ77HF

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile is a 40-foot long, 8-foot wide van that is a fully functional medical clinic. It was originated to bring asthma care to children in their own communities. The services it provides are:

Asthma care

Sports physicals

Back-to-school vaccines

Health checks

Hearing and vision screenings

Telemedicine appointments

For more information about the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, visit choa.org/asthma or to schedule an appointment for your child, call 404-226-0012.