Free Narcan Training in Monroe on Monday

Walton Empowers, an Addiction Recovery Support Center in Monroe, is hosting “Save a Life” free Narcan training from 6 – 7 p.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023. The mission of Walton Empowers is to “help those living with substance misuse and/or mental health challenges.”

The free Narcan training will take place at Suite D, 700 Breedlove Drive in Monroe and is open to all community members. The program covers overdose prevention strategies, signs and symptoms of an overdose, how to administer Narcan, the Good Samaritan Law, gives information on resources and support. A limited supply of Narcan will be available to persons of 18.