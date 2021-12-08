Free paint your own pottery Christmas ornament at Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts <– see our DECEMBER calendar … always adding new classes and events

NEW PUGMILL AND KILN!!!

Thanks to YOU!

With much gratitude we’d like to show you our new pugmill AND new kiln that we were raising funds for over the last couple of months. Thanks to donations and our fundraiser BBQ we raised more than we even expected! Y’all are awesome. Thank you thank you thank you!! ♥️



What is a Pugmill? Pugmills are mixers that mix multiple materials into a homogeneous mixture very rapidly. We can use ours to recycle and reclaim clay in our pottery studio. Millie the pugmill can also be used to de-aerate and add moisture back to the clay to make it usable again.



This is smart for a lot of reasons: reducing waste, recycling and saving money of course. But also in the last almost two years, the clay supply has been uncertain at times. So using the pugmill to reclaim wasted clay is really necessary right now.



And the new kiln!!! It is really needed as our pottery program has outgrown our ability to keep up with what has to be fired. It is an awesome kiln!!



Thanks to all! Our community, our pottery students, Rebecca Braswell, our board of directors… everyone came together and worked hard to make this dream come true. Thank you.







Free paint your own pottery ornament



HERE AT MWCA on 12/9 and 12/23 from 5 – 8 pm:

Paint your own handmade pottery ornament (made by our pottery instructor, Rebecca, and students) – while supplies last. Fun for the entire family! Free! Don’t forget to browse our local artist shop (60 artists and makers!) and pick up a class list while you’re here.

12/9: Christmas Tree

12/23: Christmas stocking



This Thursday 12/9 in downtown:

Carriage Rides & Photos with the Grinch from 5:00-8:00 pm. Rides are $10 per carriage and photos are free with your own camera. The City also has a giant fire pit for roasting marshmallows. Lots of shopping and dining opportunities too.







Gifts made by LOCAL artists & makers only!







Visit our Christmas Shop soon and support local artists and makers!

Each "booth" has been featured on our Facebook page and Instagram (@monroewaltonarts), too.

As much as possible, we also highlight new items through social media as they’re brought in – so you’ll get a little “taste” of what’s new.



The shop changes almost daily – so please visit several times through the holidays.



We’re a favorite stop, too, when you have out-of-town visitors!



THANK YOU to our new sponsor:

Wyrick Mechanical!We’d like to proudly introduce you all to a new sponsor, Wyrick Mechanical!

They are service professionals — licensed contractors and specialists in the field of heating and air conditioning. They have the tools, the equipment, and the experience to keep your equipment running smoothly all year long. From emergency services to maintenance agreements – they will keep your comfort system running at peak performance.



Wyrick Mechanical serves Walton, Gwinnett and Clarke Counties.



Reach them at 678-858-7375. Website — HERE



Hollie Wyrick is one of our adult pottery students. Hollie and Ray’s son, Rylan, is in our kids’ pottery class. The Wyrick family loves MWCA! Please support this local business – give them a call today!



THANK YOU so much, Hollie & Ray – Wyrick Mechanical – for supporting local arts!



Members Show 2022







MEMBERS SHOW 2022 — drop off January 7 – 8, 2022

a showcase of our members’ talent!

Pick up a show form in the lobby or online



Members’ Shows are an open call to all MWCA members — it’s your chance to show off your talent and artistry! We encourage all our members in good standing to plan for our annual Members’ Show.



All members, regardless of experience or expertise are encouraged to enter our Members’ Show. It’s a benefit of membership and a great opportunity to support your local art center, plus have your works on display and for sale in our Gallery! This exhibit is also open to Youth (ages 10 – 17 ).



Our MWCA Members’ Show presents all our members’ works: experienced, even professional artists’ works, emerging artists and novices alike in a single show, highlighting our commitment to fostering a community of support for artists of all levels. All works accepted as long as they meet our guidelines.



Learn more HERE!



2022 Gallery Show Schedule





2022 MEMBERS’ SHOW — Jan 13 – Feb 24



SCHOOL SHOWS



ELEMENTARY – March 3 – 24



HIGH SCHOOL – March 30 – April 21



CONGRESSIONAL ART CONTEST — April 25-29 (tentative)



MIDDLE SCHOOL – May 5 – 19



TINY ART SHOW – May 26 – July 7

enter up to six 8”x8” 2D or 3D works for $25 (tentative plans) – must be available for purchase – details available soon



MONROE MUSEUM EXHIBIT – July 14 – August 24



REGIONAL SHOW — September 1 – October 20

CHRISTMAS SHOP – October 29 – December 24



Adult and older teen Classes

Details for Adult classes can be found * HERE * on our website.



Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.

If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937.SPECIALS



SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:

Friday, December 17 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: snowman (see above)



PAINT & POUR with Rebecca McCartt

Saturday, 12/11 from 2 – 4 pm

More INFO and register HERE



CHRISTMAS CERAMICS with Rebecca Braswell

Saturday, 12/11 from 7 – 8:30pm

SOLD OUT but we are trying to add one more class before Christmas! Stay tuned!



Walton Writers events with Barbara Barth

Zoom meetings held twice monthly — the first Thursday and second Saturday — join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!



WEEKLY CLASSES

Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:

Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting offered at various times and days. Ages 9 to adult. Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach



POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens onlyWednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm andThursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30amBeginner Pottery next six week course begins In January 2022Register by emailing Rebecca



KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 12 – 1

REGISTER HERE



DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm

REGISTER HERE



FREE CREATIVE GATHERINGS

MONROE MAKERS

Drop in Thursdays anytime between 1 – 3 pm to hang out with other creatives. Paint angels for our ART MD kits with JoeAnn and Grace or bring your own supplies and do your own thing!



SUNDAY WRITE IN

Every Sunday from 1:30 – 4:30 pm

This FREE Creative Gathering is open to anyone interested in writing. Feel free to drop in Sundays anytime between 1:30 – 4:30 to write in a supportive environment or chat with others about writing – hosted by writer, Barbara Barth. Bring a snack and drink if you’d like!











Kids’ Classes

Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.

Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.

If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937.







Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman

ages 6+ — Saturday, January 8from 12 – 2. — painting TBA! Email Donna to register and pay



Paint and Pour for kids 10- 17 yrs old

Saturday 12/18 from 2 – 4pm

More info and register HERE



Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:

ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45

Email Rebecca



ART ASAP — N*E*W Day offered starting in January 2022

(After School Arts Program) General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month. Donna’s Tuesday classes are full so we are offering a new class on Mondays! Instructor: Donna Coffman.



NEW: MONDAY class starting January 2022



No year-long commitment – kids can join in at any time.MONDAYS (starting January 2022) 4 – 5 pm — ages 7 – 9 5:16 – 6:15 — ages 9 – 12TUESDAYS​4 – 5 pm — ages 7 – 9 5:15 – 6:15 — ages 9 – 12 Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited. September – May only



Mommy & Me age 18 months – 5 year-olds + Caregiver

First and Third Thursday from 10am – 11am

Fee and registration:

For 2 consecutive classes and supplies: $40 for members, $50 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Carlee



Lil’ Artist Preschool Art for 3 – 5 year-olds

Every Tuesday from 11am – 12pm

Fee and registration:

For 4 consecutive classes and supplies: $75 for members, $85 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Carlee





