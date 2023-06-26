Free produce giveaway at O’Kelly Memorial Library on Wednesday, June 28

Free Produce Giveaway!

Join us on June 28th from 12-2pm at the O’Kelly Memorial Library for an amazing opportunity! @LadyButterfliesGeorgia, a local community organization, will be hosting a special event where they’ll be giving away FREE produce.

Date: June 28th

Time: 12 – 2pm

Location: O’Kelly Memorial Library

The local community is invited for a chance to receive fresh and nutritious produce for you and your family. The Lady Butterflies team is committed to promoting healthy eating habits and making nutritious food accessible to all.

Spread the word and invite your friends and neighbors to join in on June 28th!

While Supplies last. No appointments or reservations are needed. O’Kelly Memorial Drive is located at 363 Conyers Road in Loganville