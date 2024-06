Music, crafts, games, supper for ages 4- 6th grade

The 1025 Church in Monroe is hosting Vacation Bible School from 6 – 8:30 p.m. this week, from June 2 – 5, at the Monroe Campus located at 1025 E Spring Street in Monroe. This is for children 4 years up to anyone up to the end of 6th grade. Online registration has ended but registration can now be completed in person on site.

