Photo of previous event courtesy of Strange Taco Facebook page.

If you’re a fan of wrestling, you may want to swing by Lumpkin Street in Monroe on Saturday night, Sept. 9, 2023, for a free performance.

Strange Taco, High Voltage Wings and Southern Brewing is collaborating to host another wrestling event in the road in front of their establishments.

This event is free to the public. Bell rings at 7 p.m.