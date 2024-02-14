Ribbon cutting scheduled Friday for the new Good Hope Fire Station

Contributed photo: New Good Hope Fire Station # 7

The Good Hope Fire Station #7, along with Fire Engine # 7, was destroyed in an early morning fire on April 21, 2022. According to Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League, the charger on the cause of the fire was found to be a shore line battery charger that was plugged into the fire engine causing the fire engine to catch fire in the apparatus bay. The resultant fire totally destroyed the engine and caused extensive structure damage to the bay.

The Walton County Board of Commissioners voted to rebuild the station and that process is now complete.

Walton County Fire Rescue is inviting the community to attend the official Ribbon Cutting of the new Good Hope Fire Station #7 at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, at 2077 Nunnally Shoal Road, Good Hope.

