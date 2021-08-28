Friday night local high school football results and preview of next week’s games

Monroe Area High School continues its winning streak against local competitors. After beating the Loganville High School Red Devils in last week’s opening game 28-7, the Hurricanes took their record to 2 – 0 by trouncing the Walnut Grove Warriors 35 – 0 on Hurricane Field on Friday. The Hurricanes travel to Madison on Sept. 3 to take on Morgan County in a non-conference match up.

Walnut Grove takes on Social Circle at home on Sept. 3 in a non-conference match up. The hope is that the home field advantage will help overcome that early 0 – 2 record after losing to Miller Grove 24-7 in its season opener and then the Hurricanes this past week.

Social Circle heads into the game in a strong position with a 2 – 0 record, beating Georgia Walton Academy 40 – 6 in its season opener at home and Providence Christian Academy 21 – 0 this past Friday in the first two non-conference games of the season.

Loganville High School had a bye week and will travel to Cumming on Sept. 3 to take on Forsyth Central in a non-conference game with a 0-1 record after it opener loss to MAHS. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

George Walton Academy gets an opportunity to regroup after its loss this past Friday in its first conference game 47 – 7 against Stratford Academy and the season opener non-conference game to Social Circle 40 – 6. The GWA Bulldogs have a bye week this week to prepare for its home non-conference game on Sept. 10 against the Crawford County Eagles.

The calendar tells us we still have a few weeks of summer left and, although possible a little cooler, Friday’s 10-day forecast tells us to expect highs of 84 degrees and lows of 65 degrees with cloudy skies but little chance of rain. However, that is six days out so check before heading out. Kickoff for all games is at 7:30 p.m.