Friends of Zion Hills Cemetery restoration project seeks volunteers for placement of granite markers

Zion Hills Historic Cemetery. Contributed photo

Saturday project will place several granite markers on unmarked burial sites

Under the direction of Elizabeth Jones, Friends of Zion Hills Cemetery have embarked on a project to revitalize the historic Zion Hills Cemetery in Monroe and is seeking volunteers this Saturday, or next if it rains, to place markers on unmarked graves.

“On March 9th, we want to place several granite markers on unmarked burials… and a post for a new birdhouse. We could really use some community support and some muscle,” Jones said. “We will be there from 9 am to 11a m. (In case of rain, we will meet the following Saturday, March 16th.) Come join us! Stay as little or as long as you like! We’ll be lopping, snipping, and hauling…before stuff really starts to grow.”

Zion Hill Cemetery is located in the same shopping center as 226 Alcovy Street, Monroe, Georgia. Volunteers will get free heritage flower seeds.

If you are interested in joining the project you can follow it on Friends of Zion Hill Cemetery Facebook page to find additional volunteer dates or call Elizabeth Jones at 706-621-3580.

