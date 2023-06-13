Full agenda for Monroe City Council on Tuesday, June 13, 2023

The Monroe City Council will have its June 2023 at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 in Council Chamber at Monroe City Hall located at 116 S. Broad Street. The public is invited to attend.

A full agenda includes four presentations, two public hearings and an executive session. The full agenda follows.

  1. Invocation
  2. Roll Call
  3. Approval of Agenda
  4. Approval of Consent Agenda
    a. May 9, 2023 Council Minutes
    b. May 9, 2023 Executive Session Minutes
    c. April 18, 2023 Planning Commission Minutes
    d. April 25, 2023 Historic Preservation Commission Minutes
    e. April 13, 2023 Downtown Development Authority Minutes
    f. April 17, 2023 Downtown Development Authority Minutes
    g. April 13, 2023 Conventions and Visitors Bureau Minutes
    II. PUBLIC FORUM
  5. Public Presentation(s)
    a. City Hall Graduating Seniors
    b. Students from the University of Liverpool
    c. Walton Works Presentation
    d. Waste and Recycling Workers Week Proclamation
  6. Public Comment(s)
    III. BUSINESS ITEM
  7. Assistant City Administrator Update
  8. Department Requests
    a. Utilities: IRU (Indefeasible Right of Use) Agreement
    b. Utilities: Easement Acquisition Services for Raw Water Main Replacement
    IV. NEW BUSINESS
  9. Public Hearing(s)
    a. Rezone – 414 Davis Street
    b. Conditional Use – 121 Victory Drive
  10. New Business
    a. Rezone – 414 Davis Street
    b. Conditional Use – 121 Victory Drive
    c. FY2022 Audited Financial Statements (ACFR)
    d. Vines of Monroe Subdivision Appeal
    e. Appointments (6) – Development Impact Fee Advisory Committee
    f. Discussion – Change South Jackson Street to Daniel Ramey Lane
    V. DISTRICT ITEMS
  11. District Items
  12. Mayoral Update
    VI. EXECUTIVE SESSION
  13. Personnel Issue (s)
    VII. ADJOURN
    VIII. DEPARTMENT REPORTS & INFORMATION
  14. Monthly Central Services Report
  15. Monthly Code Report
  16. Monthly Economic Development Report
  17. Monthly Finance Report
  18. Monthly Fire Report
  19. Monthly Police Report
  20. Monthly Solid Waste Report
  21. Monthly Streets & Transportation Report
  22. Monthly Telecom Report
  23. Monthly Water, Sewer, Gas & Electric Report

