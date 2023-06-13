Full agenda for Monroe City Council on Tuesday, June 13, 2023

The Monroe City Council will have its June 2023 at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 in Council Chamber at Monroe City Hall located at 116 S. Broad Street. The public is invited to attend.

A full agenda includes four presentations, two public hearings and an executive session. The full agenda follows.

Invocation Roll Call Approval of Agenda Approval of Consent Agenda

a. May 9, 2023 Council Minutes

b. May 9, 2023 Executive Session Minutes

c. April 18, 2023 Planning Commission Minutes

d. April 25, 2023 Historic Preservation Commission Minutes

e. April 13, 2023 Downtown Development Authority Minutes

f. April 17, 2023 Downtown Development Authority Minutes

g. April 13, 2023 Conventions and Visitors Bureau Minutes

II. PUBLIC FORUM Public Presentation(s)

a. City Hall Graduating Seniors

b. Students from the University of Liverpool

c. Walton Works Presentation

d. Waste and Recycling Workers Week Proclamation Public Comment(s)

III. BUSINESS ITEM Assistant City Administrator Update Department Requests

a. Utilities: IRU (Indefeasible Right of Use) Agreement

b. Utilities: Easement Acquisition Services for Raw Water Main Replacement

IV. NEW BUSINESS Public Hearing(s)

a. Rezone – 414 Davis Street

b. Conditional Use – 121 Victory Drive New Business

a. Rezone – 414 Davis Street

b. Conditional Use – 121 Victory Drive

c. FY2022 Audited Financial Statements (ACFR)

d. Vines of Monroe Subdivision Appeal

e. Appointments (6) – Development Impact Fee Advisory Committee

f. Discussion – Change South Jackson Street to Daniel Ramey Lane

V. DISTRICT ITEMS District Items Mayoral Update

VI. EXECUTIVE SESSION Personnel Issue (s)

VII. ADJOURN

VIII. DEPARTMENT REPORTS & INFORMATION Monthly Central Services Report Monthly Code Report Monthly Economic Development Report Monthly Finance Report Monthly Fire Report Monthly Police Report Monthly Solid Waste Report Monthly Streets & Transportation Report Monthly Telecom Report Monthly Water, Sewer, Gas & Electric Report