Full agenda for Walton County BOC Tuesday includes presentation of newly formed Walton Co. Humane Society

The Walton County Board of Commissioners will have its regular June 2023 meeting on Tuesday, June 6, at the Historic Walton County Courthouse at 111 S Broad St. in Monroe. The public is invited to attend.

The full Agenda follows. Click or tap on this link for more information on the individual agenda items.

PRESENTATIONS

1.1. Recognition – 4H Archery Team

1.2. Recognition – Cody Howington – Mini Excavator Competition – Georgia Public Works

Association

1.3. Presentation – Newly formed Walton Co. Humane Society

2. MEETING OPENING

2.1. Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation

2.2. Call to Order

2.3. Roll Call

3. ADOPTION OF AGENDA

3.1. Additions/Deletions

4. PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS

4.1. Approval of LU23030021 and Z23030022 – Land Use Change from Suburban to Neighborhood Residential and Rezone 8.05 acres from A1/B2 to B2 for equine surgical center and Variance to reduce rear buffer from 100’ to 50’ – Applicant/Owner: Aten Properties LLC – Property located at 3395 & 3435 Maughon Rd. & Youth Jersey Rd. – Map/Parcel C0650059A00 & 59 – District 3

4.2. Approval of LU23030032 – Conservation to Highway Corridor – Applicant: Harvest

Recycling LLC/Owner: Golden Monroe LLC – Property located on Hwy. 78 – Map/Parcels

C1770036 & 36A – District 4

4.3. Approval with conditions – Z23030033 and CU23030034 – Rezone 27.42 acres to M2 and 73.70 acres to A1 and Conditional Use for a compost facility and a solid waste transfer facility – Applicant: Harvest Recycling LLC/Owner: Golden Monroe LLC – Property located on Hwy 78 – Map/Parcels C1770036 & 36A – District 4 Recommended Conditions for 27.42 acres – B2/R1 to M2: 1) Composting facility operating hours 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Saturday, 2) No grinding/crushing operations outside 1Walton County, GA Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting 6/6/2023 normal business hours, 3) Solid Waste to be stored and sorted in an enclosed structure, 4) No

Solid Waste to be stored outside, 5) Any additional buildings would require approval by

Planning & Development Recommended Conditions for 73.70 acres – A1/R1/B2 to A1: The 73.70 acres to remain A1 as an established perpetual buffer for noise reduction and visible screening for the transfer station and no activity to occur in the 73.7 acres including timber harvesting or clearing

4.4. Approval of Z23030037 – 1.05 acres from A1 to B3 to be combined with property next to

property already zoned B3 to create a single entrance from Tommy Dillard Rd. – Applicant: Cattle Barn, LLC c/o Dillard Sellers/Owner: Herbert Price – Property located at 3351 Tommy Dillard Rd, Map/Parcel C1780052 – District 4

4.5. Approval of OA23030030 – Amendment to Walton County Land Development Ordinance per Errata Sheet dated 04/03/2023 Errata #1 – Amend Article 6 to delete Private Drive-Agricultural Subdivision (PDAS) and Private Drive Subdivision (PDS) Errata #2 – Amend All Articles related to residential dwellings to add regulations for slopes on residential lots

Errata #3 – Amendment to Article 4, Part 1, Section 110 Agricultural District “A”

5. PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT

5.1. AZ23050001 – Request to allow access from Mahlon Smith Rd – Applicant: John Brewer/Owner: Jason Atha – Property located at Hwy 11/Mahlon Smith Rd, Map/Parcel C1400090 – District 4

6. FINANCE

6.1. Resolution – Adoption of FY24 Budget

6.2. Resolution – Authorizing Chairman to amend the FY23 Budget as part of the fiscal year

closing process

6.3. Resolution – FY23 Budget Amendment

7. ACCEPTANCE OF BIDS/PROPOSALS

7.1. Award Component Guaranteed Maximum Price (CGMP) #2 for critical Trade Contractor packages and long-lead material procurement – Walton County Public Safety Complex

8. ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board

8.1. Approval of May 2, 2023 Meeting Minutes

8.2. Approval of May 16, 2023 Meeting Minutes

8.3. Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $5000 or Greater

8.4. Declaration of Surplus Property

8.5. Approval of Uncollectable Property

8.6. Bullet Proof Vest Grant Application – WCSO

8.7. Inmate Housing Agreement – Barrow County

8.8. Contract – Alcovy Leadership & Character Development Program – Juvenile Court

8.9. Contract – Family Connection Partnership Renewal FY24

8.10. Easement – Ga. Power – South Walton Park

9. EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

9.1. Debris Management Plan

10. APPOINTMENTS

10.1. Board of Elections – Request to reappoint Lorilee Wood and Henry Ivey

10.2. Walnut Grove Library Board – Request to appoint Claudia Anderson, Dean Bossi, Donald

Cannon and Cheryl Rainey

10.3. Monroe-Walton Co. Library Board – Request to reappoint Susan Blair

11. DISCUSSION

11.1. Town of Between – Property at Ayers Park

12. PUBLIC COMMENT | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker. To speak at the meeting please follow the

instructions outlined at the end of this Agenda.

13. ANNOUNCEMENTS

14. EXECUTIVE SESSION

15. ADJOURNMENT