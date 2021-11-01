Full agenda for Walton County BOC Tuesday including several rezone requests, resolutions and contracts

The Walton County Board of Commissioners has a full agenda for its November 2021 meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at the Historic Walton County Courthouse on S. Broad Street. The public is invited to attend. If you wish to speak, you need to apply by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

The full agenda follows.

PUBLIC COMMENT/PRESENTATIONS | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker. To speak at the

meeting please follow the instructions outlined at the end of this Agenda.

2. MEETING OPENING

2.1. Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation

2.2. Call to Order

2.3. Roll Call

3. ADOPTION OF AGENDA

3.1. Additions/Deletions

4. PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS

4.1. Denial of Z21080001 – Rezone 4.79 acres from R1 to B1 for a Dollar General Store –

Applicant: SW North Monroe LLC/Owner: Jessica Byrd – Property located at 2971 Gratis

Rd/ & Mt Vernon Rd/Map/Parcels C1610052 -District 4

4.2. Accept Withdrawal of LU21080011/Rezone – Z21080004 – LU Amendment from Highway

Corridor to Neighborhood Residential & Rezone 44.56 acres from A1 to R1OSC for a

residential subdivision – Applicant: Ridgecliff LLC/Owner: April Browning – Property

located at 845 Cedar Ridge Rd/Map/Parcels C0910002 – District 5

4.3. Approval with Conditions – CU21080030 – Conditional Use for telecommunications tower –

Applicant: New Cingular Wireless PCS LLC (DBA AT&T)/Owner: Hugh Floyd Atha, Jr. –

Property located at 192 Pleasant Valley Rd/Map/Parcel C1380029 – District 4

Conditions: Slats in fence in lieu of landscape buffer

4.4. Approval of Z21080023 – Rezone 1.401 acres from R1 to A1 to be combined with 5889

Centerhill Church Rd – Applicant: Kevin Shelnutt/Owners: Kevin & Shelley Shelnutt –

Property located at 336 Brook Hollow Ln/Map/Parcels N011F018 – District 2

4.5. Approval with Conditions – Z21090003 – Rezone 5.24 acres from A1 to A to allow dog

breeding and kennel – Applicant: Lacey Adkins/Owners: Ryan Nolan & Lacey Adkins –

Property located at 405 Willow Springs Ln/Map/Parcels C1720092Y00 – District 4 Walton County, GA Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting 11/2/2021

Conditions: 1. Per the Application, 2. All kennels inside enclosed barn, 3. Limit to 8 kennels

4.6. Approval of Z21090005 – Rezone 1.70 acres from A1 to A2 to create a buildable lot –

Applicant/Owner: Chelsea Helton, a/k/a Chelsea Leigh Boozer – Property located at Cown

Rd/Map/Parcels C0600077G00 – District 1

4.7. Approval of Z21090010 – Rezone 1.79 acres from R1 to B1 for a personal care

home/residential care facility – Applicant/Owner: Viorica Vernyika – Property located at

5500 Hwy 20/Pointer Rd/Map/Parcels C0070048 – District 2



5. ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in

one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board

5.1. Approval of October 5, 2021 Meeting Minutes

5.2. Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $5000 or Greater

5.3. Walton EMC Powerline Easement – Garrett Road Property – Contingent upon Co.

Attorney review

5.4. FY22 LMIG Application

5.5. Acceptance of Grant – Bullet Proof Vests – Sheriff’s Office

5.6. Lease Agreement – Advantage Behavioral Health – Leroy Anderson Road

5.7. Lease Agreement – Advantage Behavioral Health – Ga. Hwy. 11 S

5.8. Ratification of Actions taken by WCWSA

5.9. Acceptance of VOCA Grants

5.10. Limited Warranty Deed – Walnut Grove Sewer Treatment Plant



6. RESOLUTIONS

6.1. Resolution – FY22 Budget Amendments

6.2. Resolution – Amending Project Length Budget – Pickleball Courts FY22

6.3. Resolution – Consent to provide notice to the WIBA to transfer certain fire stations currently

held by the WIBA pursuant to an Installment Sale Agreement, dated as July 1, 2005, between

the Authority and the County. The Installment Sale Agreement was entered into by the

Authority and the County for the purpose of refinancing the costs of the acquisition,

construction and installation of the fire stations for the benefit of the County.

6.4. Resolution – Consenting to the Bond Resolution of the WIBA in connection with the issuance

of bonds for the jail project and approving the IGA between WC and the WIBA in

connection with issuance of such bonds

6.5. Resolution – Consenting to the Bond Resolution of the WCWSA in connection with the

issuance of refunding bonds Series 2021 in connection with HLC Reservoir and approving

the IGA between WC and WCWSA in connection with the issuance of such bonds

6.6. Resolution – Consenting to the Bond Resolution of the WCWSA in connection with the

issuance of refunding bonds Series 2026 in connection with HLC Reservoir and approving

the IGA between WC and WCWSA in connection with the issuance of such bonds

6.7. Resolution – Amending the Service Delivery Strategy for Stanton Springs and Stanton

Springs North



7. HUMAN RESOURCES

7.1. Proposed Amendments to Civil Service Personnel Rules and Regulations –

Promotions/Reclassifications/Starting Salaries and Resolution



8. CONTRACTS

8.1. Contract/Proposal – Ascension Program Management – Walnut Grove Park

8.2. Contract/Proposal – Ascension Program Management – Courtroom Renovation

8.3. Amended IGA – Revenue Sharing Agreement for Stanton Springs and Stanton Springs North

9. DISCUSSION

10. ANNOUNCEMENTS

11. EXECUTIVE SESSION

12. ADJOURNMENT



If you are an individual with a disability and require special assistance at this meeting, please

contact our office at 770-267-1301 and arrangements will be made.

People wanting to make a Public Comment before the Board of Commissioners must complete the

form at the link below and return it to the County Clerk no later than 5:00 PM the day prior to the

meeting. You may email, fax, mail or deliver the form.

http://www.waltoncountyga.gov/Clerk/Public%20Comment%20Form.pdf

For more information, please contact Rhonda Hawk.