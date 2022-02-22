Funds collected by Loganville Legacy Lions go back into the local community

Bojangles allows members to set up collections at the restaurant

Since its inception a few years back, the Loganville Legacy Lions Club has collected more than $122,000 that has directly or indirectly gone back into the local community to help those in need.

“We are very proud of the over 130 days per year and almost 650 man-hours per year that have been spent just at Bojangles through ‘rain or sleet or dark of morning to collect donations to make sure that people, especially in Loganville and extending toward Monroe, are taken care of,” said Jamie Dempsey, 1st Vice President of the Loganville Legacy Lions. “More than anything, this is a testament to the wonderful giving hearts of BoJangles for allowing LLLC to solicit donations at their restaurant, and especially the people of our community- without whom we would not be able to do this kind of work! What an awesome city we live in!”

Contributed Photos of some of the Loganville Legacy Lions Events

These annual donations from the Bojangles weekend collections were mailed Feb. 9, 2022 from Loganville Legacy Lions.

LCIF. 250.00

Lions Camp for the Blind. 50.00

Guide Dog Foundation. 50.00

Camp Kudzu. 50.00

Leader Dog for the Blind. 50.00

Ga. Lions Lighthouse Foundation. 50.00

Georgia Conservancy. 50.00

* AND Local Quarterly*

Shepherd’s Staff. 1050.00

Pregnancy Resource Ctr. 1050.00

Ft. Safety.(Del. John) 300.00

Families 4 Families. 300.00

Other local activities that the Loganville Legacy Lions have participated in and contributed to over the past 12 months.

Recently sent $1000 to Samaritans Purse to help the displaced people of Mayfield, KY after the terrible tornadoes, and has locally given $1500 to the American Legion Post 233 to offset increasing need to house homeless veterans locally. We also recently supported Project Renewal with $200 and NE GA Council of Boy Scouts of America (Scouting USA) with a donation of $250.

Hosted a “Table for the Fallen” on 9/11 at Bo Jangles and had a great turnout from the community to honor those who fell (L to R in the pictures)- business people, Fire Fighters, Police Officers, and Soldiers.

Produced and hosted “Trick-Or-Treat on Main Street” to give local children a safe place to trick-or treat and have fun- it attracted between 2750 and 3000 people.

Worked with local elementary School students to produce a Club website- to be used as a community resource for help for those in need, and supported eye exams for children and adults

Collected several hundred pairs of glasses, hearing aids, and medicine bottles to be renewed and given to those who need

Supported Walton Special Olympics

Helped with the Christmas “Shop With a Hero” project in Loganville

Sold more than a ton of pecans to help support our community efforts

Had some fun along the way…taking 2nd place at the Loganville Wing Fling (We’re looking to definitely take it all home this year!)

If anyone would like to donate to the Loganville Legacy Lions to help us continue this work, especially in the uncertain times that we have all been facing recently, readers can go to :

https://www.loganvillelegacylions.com/store/p6/Donate%21.html

And if anyone would like to GET INVOLVED in helping the community by becoming part of Loganville Legacy Lions Club, readers can also go to the site at: LoganvilleLegacyLions.com

“We appreciate the tax-deductible donations, and ask that readers might share these links on their social media as well,” Dempsey said.