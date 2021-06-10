Funeral arrangements for Monroe Police Capt. Mike Matthews

Monroe Police Capt. Mike Matthews. Contributed photo

The funeral for Monroe Police Capt. Mike Matthews will be on Sunday, June 13, 2021. There will be a visitation at 1025 Church at 1025 E Spring St. in Monroe at 2 p.m. This will be followed by the funeral service at 3 p.m.

Another funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church (539 East Court St. Dyersburg, TN 38024). Visitation will be held at the church prior to the service from 9 – 10 a.m.

Capt. Matthews will be buried at Beach Chapel Cemetery in Mason, TN.

No obituary details are yet available.

Information courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.