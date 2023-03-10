Funky Chicken Pottery Project Saturday at the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts

Do the Funky Chicken Pottery Saturday. Contributed photo

Instead of the usual Saturday Soiree with multiple workshops, this Saturday, March 11, the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts is focusing on just one – Pottery Project Saturday. And it is not just any pottery project Saturday – it is Funky Chicken Pottery Saturday!

You are invited to drop in anytime between 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. to make your own version of a Funky Chicken! The event is Open to all ages but little ones may need some help from their grown up.

The cost is $25 each. Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts is located at 205 S Broad Street in Monroe.