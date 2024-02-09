GA Mortgage Assistance Program can provide financial aid for mortgage to those in need

Gwinnett County government advises that if you are a homeowner who has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, then you may be eligible for mortgage assistance through the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

The GDCA launched the Georgia Mortgage Assistance Program to provide financial aid to those in need. It could reduce delinquent payments or payments currently in forbearance, lower your mortgage balance after income loss, or cover housing-related expenses.

To check whether you are eligible to receive assistance, please visit GeorgiaMortgageAssistance.GA.gov

