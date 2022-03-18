GA Regional Commissions see hike in unemployment rate in January

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that all 12 regional commissions in the state recorded increases in unemployment rates. However, at the same time, all regional commissioners saw a rise in their labor force in January.

“Even though we continue to see Georgia’s workforce be successfully employed in record-breaking numbers, there is still much more work to do as we continue to see hundreds of thousands of jobs needed to be filled,” Butler said in a press release

Employment was up in the Atlanta Region, which includes Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, and Rockdale counties, as well as in the Northeast Georgia Region, which includes Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, and Walton counties.

In the Atlanta region, the January preliminary unemployment rate was up five-tenths to 3.4 % over the month, the rate was 5.4 % one year ago. The labor force was up 16,294 over the month and up 71,342 over the year to 2,508,555. The number of employed was up 4,324 over the month and up 118,069 over the year to 2,423,973. The labor force and number of employed were all-time highs. Initial claims were up 3,616 (51%) over the month and down 43,196 (80%) over the year to 10,736. Initial claims were up over the month in Administrative and Support Services and Information, and down over the year in Administrative and Support Services and Accommodation and Food Services. There were 88,772 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.

In the Northeast Georgia region, the January preliminary unemployment rate was up three-tenths to 2.9 % over the month. The rate was 4.2 % one year ago. The labor force was up 1,945 over the month and up 10,687 over the year to 325,326. The number of employed was up 720 over the month and up 14,479 over the year to 315,838. Initial claims were up 374 (46%) over the month and down 5,075 (-81%) over the year to 1,187. Initial claims were up over the month in Manufacturing and Construction, and down over the year in Health Care and Social Assistance and Manufacturing. There were 6,986 jobs posted on Employ Georgia

Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia, and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers and to connect with us on social media.