GA Regional Commissions see mostly decreases in December Unemployment rates

NE Georgia sees drop in labor force and number of employed, and rise in initial claims

Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said last week that the Atlanta, Central Savannah River, Coastal Georgia, Heart of Georgia, Middle Georgia, Northeast Georgia, River Valley, Southern Georgia, Southwest Georgia, and Three Rivers Regional Commissions all recorded a drop in unemployment rate in December.

“Georgia’s highly-skilled workforce and business-friendly environment continues to drive positive economic growth across all corners of the state,” Thompson said. “With the unemployment rate trending lower than the national average, we are well-positioned to help businesses remain competitive and find top-tier talent.”

The labor force rose in the Atlanta, Central Savannah River, Northwest Georgia, and Three Rivers Regional Commissions, but not in Northeast Georgia. Employment rose in the Atlanta, Central Savannah River, Middle Georgia, Northwest Georgia, River Valley, and Three Rivers Regional Commissions but again not in Northeast Georgia and while initial claims were down in the Atlanta, Middle Georgia, and Three Rivers Regional Commissions, they were not down in Northeast Georgia, which includes Walton County.

Conversely, in the Atlanta Regional Commission, which includes Gwinnett County, the labor force was up, the number of employed was up and initial claims were down.

Northeast Georgia Regional Commission includes the areas of Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, and Walton counties.

The unemployment rate was down one-tenth to 2.4 percent over the month. The rate was 2.6 percent one year ago.

The labor force was down 916 over the month and up 4,380 over the year to 327,761.

The number of employed was down 572 over the month and up 4,676 over the year to 319,794.

Initial claims were up 60 (7%) over the month and up 125 (15%) over the year to 938.

The Atlanta Regional Commission includes Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, and Rockdale counties.

The unemployment rate was down one-tenth to 2.6 percent over the month. The rate was 2.9 percent one year ago.

The labor force was up 6,390 over the month and up 162,775 over the year, to 2,655,036.

The number of employed was up 9,609 over the month and up 166,715 over the year to 2,586,364.

Initial claims were down 720 (-7%) over the month and up 1,845 (25%) over the year, to 9,104.