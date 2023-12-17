Gang-related shooting results in guilty plea, prison sentence

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 16, 2023) – Abram Narshuan Brown pleaded guilty to four Counts of Violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act (the Gang Act), eight counts of Aggravated Assault, four counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree, and 10 counts of Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony.

Abram Brown

According to a press release from the District Attorney’s office, in 2021, numerous violent crimes in the Tanglewood and Monroe Estates areas occurred due to a feud between two gangs. Brown (who was 17 at the time of the incident) was a member of EKS (Everyday Kickin Sh*t), a local hybrid street gang in Monroe. EKS, which evolved from at least one other gang, was initially involved in breaking into cars and stealing and selling guns.EKS had members living and spending time in the Monroe Estates neighborhood. The began feuding with another gang based heavily in the Tanglewood neighborhood known as “200” (that is affiliated with Rags2Riches or R2R).

What began as verbal disagreements and trash talking on social media later turned violent with numerous shootings and other violent crimes occurring in 2021 and 2022.

On May 31, 2021, in retaliation to shootings targeting those affiliated with EKS, Abram Brown went to the Tanglewood neighborhood and shot at a residence known to be occupied by associates of the 200 gang and Rags2Riches. Brown fired numerous times into the residence with rounds entering both sides of the duplex residence as well as vehicles parked in front. The residences were occupied by numerous individuals not involved with either gang, including multiple children.

Brown’s guilty pleas to the Gang Act charges were for committing the other crimes as a part of and in furtherance of EKS, as well as one count for committing these crimes with the intent to maintain and increase his status in the gang.

Brown entered hisplea as a “non-negotiated” plea, meaning he and the prosecution had not reached an agreement as to the sentence. After hearing from both sides, the Court sentenced him to 30 years with the first 10 years in prison.

The court also included special conditions of probation: once on probation, Brown cannot participate in any criminal gang activity, cannot have contact with any gang member and cannot have contact with any victim or member of their family.

The case was prosecuted by Gang and Gun Violence Prosecutor, senior assistant District Attorney Alex Stone; deputy chief investigator Eric Yarbrough; victim advocate Jayme Willingham and legal assistant Karen Boss.

The case was investigated by the City of Monroe Police Department and the DA’s Office.

“Abram Brown’s guilty plea shows that committing violent gang crimes ends with serious sentences in the Alcovy Circuit,” said district attorney Randy McGinley. “Often people refer to gang on gang crime as feuding gangs or ‘beefs.’ But they are more than that. These crimes terrorize neighborhoods and communities. All too often, innocent and good people get caught in the crossfire. We are lucky that this crime did not end with an innocent person, or a child, being shot, injured, or killed. Those that turn to gun violence to settle their petty arguments and social media ‘fights’ will be aggressively prosecuted.

“If you have kids or are in a position to be a positive influence to any kids or teenagers, talk to them about resolving disputes, talk to them about guns, talk to them about gangs. It’s better to have hard conversations now, not when they are facing a decade plus in prison or, worse, are on the end of a gang dispute that leaves someone shot or dead,” McGinley said. “I want to thank the Monroe Police Department and the prosecution team for their hard work and dedication to our community.”

