Garbage collection rates in Loganville to rise

Loganville city officials approved a raise in the contract rates for Waste Management at the Loganville City Council meeting last week triggering a raise in rates for city customers. The company’s key principal, Ric Jarvis, requested the rise due to rising recycling and fuel costs as well as difficulty getting staff. The $2 dollar a month raise for base service and $1 each for an extra garbage can will be passed on to customers as the city does not operate at a profit in providing the service to city residents.

Residents will be advised of the additional cost when they receive their January 2022 bills and the increase will take effect from Feb. 1, 2022. On March 1, Commercial customers will see an 8 % raise in their garbage collection rates.

Rates for residential customers will go From $17.50 to $19.50 a month and from $14.35 to $16.35 per month for seniors.