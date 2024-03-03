Gareth Fenley announces run for Georgia State Senate District 46

Gareth Fenley, of Monroe, has announced that she is running for Georgia Senate District 46. The seat is currently held by Georgia Sen. Bill Cowsert who was first elected in 2007. He has been re-elected since then, last beating democratic challenger Andrew Ferguson in November 2022 with 64 % of the vote. His current term ends on Jan. 13, 2025.

The deadline to file in the Georgia State Senate Primary is March 8, 2024.

“My vision is bigger than one seat. I’m campaigning to strengthen democracy,” Fenley said in making her campaign official. “No one can take for granted that our democracy will be here tomorrow. I’ve been involved in political campaigns and causes all my life, working to amplify the power of the vote. Now, in this critical election year, I’ve stepped up to run as a candidate for the first time.”

Fenley said this isn’t about trying to make things like they were yesterday.

“I’m campaigning alongside my community, for a better future for all of us: For tomorrow,” she said. “As a professional social worker, entrepreneur, and community volunteer, I bring service, integrity, and courage to everything I do. In my vision of tomorrow, homes are safe and comfortable, schools prepare students to succeed, and jobs pay a living wage.”

Fenley said she’s running to make sure there’s a broad path to prosperity where everyone’s included, all throughout Georgia State Senate District 46.

“From Gwinnett County to Barrow, Walton, Oconee, and Athens-Clarke counties,” Fenley said. “For tomorrow, elect Gareth Fenley in 2024.”

ABOUT GARETH FENLEY:

Gareth Fenley is a professional social worker, entrepreneur, and community volunteer. A proud graduate of the University of Georgia (2004), Gareth has been a homeowner in Walton County since 2018. She lives just south of Monroe near the town of Good Hope.

Gareth Fenley – photo credit: Kelly Channell

As the founder and owner of Seven Points LLC, Gareth works from home. Individually and in courses of all sizes up to hundreds of students, she instructs learners at all levels. Gareth specializes in exam preparation, especially for social work licensing. She hosts free (pro bono) study groups for social work exam candidates every Sunday evening on Zoom.

Gareth was born in California in 1961 to a young married couple, Dean and Peggy Fenley, who moved the family to Guam to begin working as schoolteachers. Next they moved to Indiana as Dean, an Army veteran, took advantage of the G.I. Bill to earn a doctorate in education, and Peggy earned a masters degree. The family moved to Missouri and then Illinois, where Gareth placed at the top of her class in Springfield High School. She earned a bachelors degree in Government from Oberlin College in Ohio, then began a career in writing and editing that took her to Oregon and eventually to Atlanta. Since that year, 1989, Gareth has lived in Georgia and South Carolina, taking root as a permanent Southern transplant.

From 2006 to 2013, Gareth worked as a founding member of Project GREAT (Georgia Recovery-Based Educational Approach to Treatment) at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. In presentations around Georgia and the United States, her team trained psychiatrists, other physicians, psychologists, social workers, nurses, administrators, and healthcare researchers. The American College of Psychiatrists recognized Project GREAT with its Award for Creativity in Psychiatric Education in 2012.

Gareth has been honored with a national Multicultural Outreach Award by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and inducted into the NAMI Georgia Hall of Fame.

Gareth is a member of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church. She has been married to her wife, Judy, since a Supreme Court ruling made it possible in 2013. They have three dogs and a cat.

