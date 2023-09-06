Garrett named Regional President of Pinnacle Bank

Jackson McConnell, Chief Executive Officer at Pinnacle Bank, a locally owned community bank serving customers across northeast Georgia, announces the promotion of Lee Garrett to Regional President.

“We are thankful to employ such a dedicated and hardworking individual as we have in Lee. His terrific work ethic ensures the bank is continually serving its customers and community,” said McConnell. “This promotion is well deserved and we look forward to seeing what Lee does next.”

Lee Garrett – contributed photo

Garrett, born in Monroe, Georgia, is a graduate of Loganville High School. He received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia and was a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. He has been involved in the banking industry for 30 years and is now serving as Pinnacle Bank’s Regional President.

When away from work, Garrett is an active member in his community.

He serves as a trustee and chairperson for the Walton County Foundation, a Campaign Chair for the Walton County YCMA, an adult Sunday school teacher and deacon at First Baptist Church in Monroe, chairperson of A Child’s Voice Child Advocacy Center, a trustee with the Walker Foundation and a member of numerous sporting and community organizations.

During his free time, Garrett enjoys hunting, fishing, playing tennis, following University of Georgia athletics and taking trips with his wife to visit his two older children. He also serves as a PA announcer for George Walton Academy in Monroe.