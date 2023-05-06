Gateway Garden Plant Sale in Social Circle May 13

You are invited to mark your calendars for the Gateways Garden Club Annual Plant Sale on Saturday, May 13, 2023. It will take place from 9 a.m. until 12 noon in the front parking lot of Pinnacle Bank in Downtown Social Circle.
You are invited to mark your calendars for the Gateways Garden Club Annual Plant Sale on Saturday, May 13, 2023. It will take place from 9 a.m. until 12 noon in the front parking lot of Pinnacle Bank in Downtown Social Circle.
Copyright © 2016 | Monroe Local | Web Design by Jones Design Company, LLC | www.gojdc.com
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.