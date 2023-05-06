Gateway Garden Plant Sale in Social Circle May 13

05/06/2023 Sharon Swanepoel Community 0

You are invited to mark your calendars for the Gateways Garden Club Annual Plant Sale on Saturday, May 13, 2023. It will take place from 9 a.m. until 12 noon in the front parking lot of Pinnacle Bank in Downtown Social Circle.

