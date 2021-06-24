Breaking: GBI investigates another fatal officer-involved shooting

Auburn, GA (June 24, 2021) – At about 6:10 a.m. this morning, Thursday, June 24, 2021, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting. This is the second fatal police shooting in as many days and the 46th one the GBI has been called in to investigate this year. A 27-year-old Covington man died on June 22 after allegedly firing on officers with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, wounding one.

According to a press release from the GBI, preliminary information indicates that at around 5:30 a.m., a Barrow County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted unsuccessfully to stop a Ford Fusion in Auburn, GA. The male driver failed to stop and a vehicle chase began. At the intersection near Brown’s Bridge Road and Bradford Park Lane, the driver of the Ford Fusion left the roadway and crashed into a power pole. The man did not get out of the vehicle, but allegedly looked out of the wrecked vehicle with a handgun and threatened to shoot himself if officers approached. Officers gave several commands for him to put the weapon down so they could assist him but he allegedly started firing at the officers. BCSO deputies and Auburn Police Department officers returned fire, striking him. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A female passenger who was in the car during the chase crawled out of the wrecked car and immediately surrendered. She was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries from the wreck.

An autopsy will be conducted at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur at a later date. The name of the deceased has not been given at this time.

No deputies or officers were injured in this incident. The GBI will continue its independent investigation and once completed, it will be provided to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.