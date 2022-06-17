GBI arrests Barrow County Deputy for alleged Computer Invasion of Privacy and Violation of Oath

Barrow County, GA (June 16, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of a Barrow County Deputy on charges of Computer Invasion of Privacy and Violation of Oath of a Public Officer.

Derrick Jeffery Turner, 43, of Winder, GA, is accused of using in Barrow County-issued computer to access the Georgia Crime Information Center Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) network to obtain information related to a subject for personal reasons. Turner was assigned to the patrol division of the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office at the time. The incident is alleged to have happened on April 14, 2022.

According to a press release from the GBI, on May 18, 2022, the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate the possible criminal misconduct of Turner, who was employed as a deputy sheriff. GBI report that it was believed that Turner accessed the personal data of an arrestee without a legitimate law enforcement purpose.

This investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 307-3080 or the GBI Athens Field Office at (706) 552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the file will be turned over to Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.