GBI investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Gwinnett County

Lawrenceville, GA (March 10, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in by the Lawrenceville Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting in Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County. The GBI was asked to conduct an independent investigation of an incident that took place at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022 in which one man and one Lawrenceville Police Officer were shot.

According to a press release from the GBI, preliminary information indicates that Lawrenceville Police responded to the call of an unruly patient at Summit Ridge Behavioral Health Hospital located at 250 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville. When officers arrived, they encountered Austin Collins, 20, in a fenced area at the back of the facility. Collins allegedly attacked one of the officers and took his handgun. Collins was shot by a second officer and during the incident, the first officer was shot as well. Collins and the injured officer were taken to Northside Gwinnett Hospital. Collins is listed in critical condition and the officer is listed in a stable condition.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 24th officer involved shooting the GBI has been called in to investigate this year.