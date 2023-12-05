GBI investigates Officer Involved Shooting in neighboring Barrow County 

Bethlehem, Barrow County, GA (December 4, 2023) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Bethlehem, Barrow County, GA. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Dec. 3, 2023. One man was shot and killed during the incident. No officers were injured.

According to a press release from the GBI, preliminary information indicates that on Sunday, December 3, 2023, the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on Thorn Brook Circle, in Bethlehem, GA. When the deputies arrived, they were confronted by an armed man, later identified as Robert Reynolds, Sr., age 60, of Bethlehem, GA. Three deputies fired at Reynolds, and he later died at a local hospital. No Barrow County deputies were injured in the incident. Reynolds was taken to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit for review.

This is the 96th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2023.

