GBI Investigates officer-involved shooting incident in Athens-Clarke County after alleged carjacking

Athens, GA (May 24, 2021) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is reporting that it is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting over the weekend after being called in Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, following reports of a man with a gun at Walker Park on 200 Trail Creek Street in Athens.

The GBI reports that responding ACCPD officers were advised that a man, later identified as Juan Joseph Daniele Castellano, 38, of Athens, had carjacked a person at gunpoint inside Walker Park. When officers located the stolen vehicle inside Walton Park, Castellano allegedly got out of the vehicle with a long gun and began shouting demands at officers. GBI reports that after giving several commands to surrender, with Castellano refusing to comply, “shots were fired.” Castellano was shot and died on the scene.

No officers or civilians were injured in the incident and an autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab.

In addition, GBI is reporting that “the investigation indicates that Castellano is a suspect of a carjacking just prior to this incident. He is also suspected of an armed robbery that occurred minutes before the carjacking. Additionally, he is suspected to have threatened several park attendees, including children, with a firearm.”

The GBI continues to investigate this incident. Once the investigation is completed, it will be provided to the Western Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.