GBI investigating a fatal shooting in Decatur allegedly over a mask

An off-duty deputy working security and the suspect were wounded in a subsequent exchange of gunfire

(DeKalb County, GA) – On Monday, June 14, 2021, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced it has been asked by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DKSO) to investigate an officer-involved shooting. The officer involved was an off-duty DCSO deputy who attempted to intervene when a suspect shot a cashier at a supermarket in Candler Road in Decatur. The cashier died as a result of her injuries.

The GBI reports that according to the preliminary investigation, at 1:10 p.m. Monday, June 14, Victor Lee Tucker, Jr., 30, of Palmetto, GA, got into an argument with a cashier about his face mask. He left the store without making his purchase walked back to the cashier, pulled out a handgun and shot her. Tucker then allegedly began shooting at a DKSO deputy who was attempting to intervene while working off-duty at the supermarket. The deputy and Tucker exchanged gunfire, wounding each other in the shootout. Two responding DeKalb County Police Department (DKPD) officers arrested Tucker as he was attempting to crawl out the front door of the supermarket.

According to the GBI, the cashier was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead, Tucker also was taken to Grady and is listed in stable condition and the DKSO deputy is being treated for his wounds at Atlanta Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition. A second cashier was grazed by a bullet and was treated for her injury on the scene.

The DKPD will be taking arrest warrants for Tucker. The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once completed, it will be turned over to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review.