GBI investigating officer involved shooting in Gwinnett County

Shooting in Duluth is 44th OIS the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2022

Contributed photo

Duluth, GA (May 1, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked by the Gwinnett County Police Department to conduct an independent investigation into a shooting that occurred on April 30 in Oak Hampton Way in Duluth. One man died but no officers were injured during the incident.

According to a press release from the GBI, “preliminary information indicates that at 7:33 p.m., Jonathan Daniel Laubscher’s mother called 911 from her home at 3115 Oak Hampton Way, Duluth, Gwinnett County, GA, stating that Laubscher, age 28, was armed with a knife and threatening her. Officers responded to the home and found Laubscher holding a knife and moving towards them. Officers gave numerous verbal commands for Laubscher to drop the knife, but Laubscher did not comply. Officers tased Laubscher and Laubscher still did not drop the knife. At one point, Laubscher was still holding the knife and lunged at one of the officers. The officer being lunged at shot Laubscher. Laubscher was transported to a local area hospital where Laubscher was pronounced deceased. No officers were injured during the incident.”

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation and once it is complete the case file will be turned over to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s office for review.

This is the 44th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022.