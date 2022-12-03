GBI investigating overnight police involved shooting in Gwinnett County

Photo contributed by Gwinnett County Police Department

(Norcross, Ga., December 3, 2022) – The Gwinnett County Police Department called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to investigate an overnight officer-involved shooting.

According to a press release from GCPD, at about 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, officers assigned to the West Precinct responded to a suspicious person call at 1250 Tech Drive in unincorporated Norcross. The call came from a security guard hired by the property who told the 911 call-taker that while she was in her security vehicle in front of the Food Depot a man approached her. He was holding a knife in his hand and asked her if she was armed.

A GCPD patrol officer and his supervisor arrived first on the scene and observed the man with a knife in his hand and proceeded to give verbal commands. The man refused demands to drop his knife and allegedly ran towards one of the officers. Both officers discharged their firearms and the suspect was shot in the torso.

GCPD report that he officers (one being a SWAT medic) immediately rendered first aid and utilized an AED. The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he later died. His motivations for the attack are unknown.

The GBI was subsequently requested to respond and investigate this incident. If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

GCPD Case Number: GP220098438