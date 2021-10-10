GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Monroe on Friday

Nobody was injured in the incident

Monroe, GA (October 9, 2021) – On Friday, October 8, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Monroe Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting.

According to a press release from the GBI, the preliminary investigation reveals that at approximately 3:00 p.m., MPD officers were executing a search warrant at 340 Towler Street, Lot 12, in Monroe, GA. Upon entry, Daniel Hernandez, 21, allegedly pointed a gun at the police officers. One officer fired his weapon, but no one was struck. Hernandez surrendered to officers and no officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation and, once the investigation is completed, the report will be turned over to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.