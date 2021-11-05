GBI issues Blue Alert in aggravated assault against a Henry County police officer

Victim is in critical but stable condition

Henry County, GA (November 5, 2021) – The GBI has issued a Blue Alert for Jordan Jackson, 22, of McDonough, GA. A Blue Alert is a public safety alert that is issued when a suspect has killed or seriously injured an officer and has not been apprehended. The suspect may be a serious threat to the public. This alert was issued Thursday night at 8:21 pm.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s location is asked to call the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121 or call 911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

According to the press release, GBI reports that on Nov. 4th, 2021, at approximately 6: pm, Henry County Police responded to a domestic dispute near the area of Keys Ferry Road and Floresta Drive in McDonough. Shortly after arriving, the officer attempted to arrest the suspect when the officer was shot. The suspect fled the scene in a white in color 2016 Honda Civic, Georgia license plate RXF0384. He is a 22 year old black male, 5’ 8”, weighs approximately 165 pounds and is considered armed and dangerous. A warrant has been issued for his arrest Jordan Jackson on Aggravated Assault charges.

The officer was transported to Grady Medical Center and is currently in critical, but stable condition. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigating agency in the case. Any information on the whereabouts of Jordan Jackson, please call the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121 or call 911. Additional details will be released as they become available.