GBI seeks info regarding the explosion of Georgia Guidestones in Elbert County

Destroyed Guidestones near Elberton, Ga. following explosion Photo credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Nobody was injured but the structure has now been completely demolished for safety reasons

Elbert County, GA (July 6, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Elbert County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an explosion that destroyed the Georgia Guidestones near Elberton, GA in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 6.

The Georgia Guidestones was a granite monument erected in 1980 near Elberton, Ga. as a tribute to the quality granite from the area. Elberton is known as the Granite Capital of the World for the rock that is mined there. According to a story from Fox 5 a few years back, two-thirds of the headstones in the nation are fabricated from granite from Elberton.

According to a press release from the GBI, the preliminary information indicates that unknown individuals detonated an explosive device at around 4:00 a.m. Elbert County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to discover the explosion destroyed a large portion of the structure. The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to assist with the investigation. GBI EOD are on scene conducting their examination of the site.

The GBI has released surveillance video from this morning’s explosion that show the explosion and a car leaving the scene shortly afterwards. No one was injured. For safety reasons, the structure has been completely demolished.

Car seen leaving the scene following the explosion

Explosion

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 283-2421 or the GBI Athens Office at (706) 552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.