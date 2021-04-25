GBI seeks information in murder of Bethlehem woman who had been reported missing

Murder warrants issued for four suspect, fifth suspect still to be identified

Barrow County Sheriff’s Office recently shared a missing person poster for Rossana Delgado, 37, of Bethlehem. She had been reported missing after last being seen on April 16 in Dekalb County. According to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a body was discovered in Gilmer County on April 20 during a welfare check at a residence in Cherry Log, Ga. That victim has since been identified as the missing Bethlehem woman.

Murder warrants have been issued for four suspects in this murder that is believed to have happened on April 20. A fifth suspect remains unidentified. The suspects that are wanted in connection with this murder are Megan Alyssa Colone, 30, of Stone Mountain, GA, Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, of Gainesville, GA, Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, of Austell, GA, and Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, of Oklahoma City, OK. It is believed that all of these suspects may no longer be in Georgia. Colone may be traveling under the alias Grace Beda and is believed to be traveling with her minor children. Authorities nationwide have been alerted about these individuals.

Efforts are being made to identify the fifth suspect in this case. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Colone, Ayala-Rodriguez, Garcia, or Barbosa-Juarez is asked to call the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), report the information online athttps://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by downloading the mobile app, See Something Send Something. If you see any of these individuals, do not approach them. Call 911 immediately.

This investigation is still very active and t GBI and the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office continue to coordinate with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, the DeKalb County Police Department, and the Chamblee Police Department, as well as multiple state, local, and federal agencies to locate the suspects and hold those responsible accountable.

The autopsy results are pending. Upon completion of this investigation, the file will be provided to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney for prosecution.