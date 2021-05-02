GBI seeks information on homicide investigation on GA Hwy 316 possibly involving road rage

Barrow County, GA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for information from the public in connection with a homicide investigation in Barrow County in which its assistance has been requested.

In a press release, the GBI announced that on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 1:00 a.m., the Regional Investigative Office in Athens was requested by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a death investigation. Barrow County Sheriff’s deputies had responded to a 911 call of a potential road rage incident on the westbound side of GA Highway 316 near its intersection with Jackson Trail Road. They arrived to find two men had been shot. One man, Ketravian Tyvon Cole, 20, of Athens, was pronounced dead on the scene from apparent gunshot wounds and another Athens man was injured by gunfire. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Preliminary information indicates a dark-colored sedan, unknown make and model, pulled up beside the victims’ vehicle and opened fire. There were no descriptions of suspects.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-307-3080 or the GBI Athens Office at 706-552-2309. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.