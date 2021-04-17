GBI seeks public’s help in locating suspect in alleged fatal road rage shooting

GBI has obtained arrest warrants in Greene County murder investigation

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in an alleged fatal road rage incident that happened on April 9, 2021 on I.20 in Greene County. At about 6:45 a.m., Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Mile Marker 132 in response to a 911 call. They arrived to find Joseph Lee Briggs, Jr, 30, of Manning, SC, dead from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. GBI report that the preliminary investigation suggests that this was a road rage incident.

On April 10, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI obtained arrest warrants for Deron Demond Bell, 20, of Norcross, Ga. The GBI, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshals Service have been actively looking for Bell in connection with this murder.

Anyone with information about Bell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 706-453-3551 or the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville, Georgia at 478-445-4173. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.