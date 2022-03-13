GBI Update: Murder suspect shot when he charges deputy while armed with a hammer

Suspect was confronted by armed citizen after damaging vehicles with his vehicle and a hammer

GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Walton County

Contributed photo from Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Update: GBI released the following statement Sunday

Loganville, GA (March 13, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Loganville, Walton County, GA. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on March 12, 2022. William Taylor Parrott, 35, of Wrightsville, GA, was shot and has died. No deputies were injured during the incident. The preliminary information indicates that Parrott was at a Marathon gas station in Loganville just before 7:30 p.m., where he used his truck to damage several other vehicles in the parking lot. Parrott got out of his truck and began to damage vehicle with a hammer. Parrott got back in his truck and drove to the EZ Stop convenience store located at GA Hwy 81. Parrott got out of his truck with the hammer and confronted a citizen who was armed. A Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived on scene and encountered the armed citizen and Parrott. The armed citizen complied with the deputy to put their gun down. Parrott, still armed with the hammer, charged at the deputy. The deputy fired one shot, striking Parrott. Parrott was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Parrott will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review. Georgia Bureau of Investigation

GBI reports that this is the 26th officer involved shooting it has been requested to investigate in 2022.

Update 3/13/2022 from WCSO Social Media

“The Walton County Sheriffs Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the Wrightsville Georgia Police Department continue to investigate the incident that led to the Deputy involved shooting that occurred yesterday. William T Parrott, deceased, is the suspect of a homicide that occurred in Wrightsville, Ga as well a homicide in Walton County. Parrott is also the suspect for the multiple vehicle collisions on Highway 81 that led to the Deputy involved shooting incident. We are saddened for the impact on both communities and for the tragic loss of life.” WCSO Facebook Post

Update: WCSO reported the following information on Social Media.

“Walton County Sheriffs Office is investigating an Officer Involved Shooting on Highway 81 at Robertson Road. Highway 81 will remain closed for some time. The incident stemmed from a call of a person using his vehicle to ram other vehicles near the scene. All Walton County Deputies are safe.” WCSO Facebook Post

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Saturday, March 12, 2022 8:45 p.m.) – Walton County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, Maj. Scott Whisnant, confirmed that at this time Highway 81 is shut down due to law enforcement activity. Whisnant said they are currently investigating a scene on Highway 81.

At this time no other information is available. Post will be updated when more information is made available.