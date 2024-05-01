GCPD hosting hiring event for police and communications officers May 4 – 5

(Lawrenceville, Ga., April 30, 2024) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is holding a hiring event this weekend for sworn police officers and civilian communications officers (911 Center) personnel.

Our department is a nationally accredited and rapidly growing police agency located in the northeastern quadrant of the Atlanta metropolitan area. We are a full-service agency with numerous specialized units, including Computer Forensics, K-9, Aviation, Technology Research, Accident Investigations, Training, S.W.A.T., Crime Prevention, Hazardous Devices, and many more. Our department has an authorized strength of 930 sworn officers and 129 communications officers supported by 167 civilian employees, with the responsibility of providing law enforcement services to approximately 900,000 residents within an area of 436 square miles.

The hiring event will take place on Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5, at the Gwinnett County Police Training Center located at 854 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville. Those applying for the police officer and communications officer positions are requested to register and schedule an appointment for this event in advance. Applicants should bring all documents requested by the investigator at the time of appointment.

Those without an appointment are encouraged to arrive at 8:00 a.m. but should plan accordingly, as the process can take several hours.

Applicants attending this event will complete Phase I of the background process, and those who qualify will receive conditional job offers.

Phase I for police officers consists of an orientation, physical agility test, oral interview, psychological exam, and initial background check. Phase I for communications officers involves an orientation, CritiCall simulation typing test, preliminary background investigation, and an oral interview.

To become a police officer, applicants must have a high school diploma or G.E.D., be a United States citizen and be eligible for P.O.S.T. Certification, must possess a valid driver’s license from their state of residency, and must be 21 years old by the time they graduate from the police academy. To become a communications officer, applicants must be 18 years of age, have a high school diploma or G.E.D., be a United States Citizen, and be eligible for P.O.S.T. Certification.

Phase II of the hiring process will begin in the days following the hiring event. Phase II includes extensive background checks such as criminal history, driving history, credit reporting, reference checks, employment verifications, polygraph examinations, medical/drug screening, and a psychological examination. The entire hiring process takes an average of 45-90 days.

The Gwinnett County Police Department offers police and communications officers a 4 percent annual raise and a 5 percent shift differential for those working the overnight shift. Educational incentives of 3 percent for a 2-year college degree and 6 percent for a 4-year college degree are awarded to those who qualify.

Those hired for the police officer position may be eligible for a $5,100 hiring incentive and a $2,000 relocation incentive to move to Gwinnett County. Communications officer applicants may be eligible for a $4,600 hiring incentive.

Those who receive their Final Job Offer will be offered immediate employment regardless of the start date for the next academy.

For more information about the police officer positions, visit GwinnettPoliceJobs.com. For a quick video, click here. Contact Investigator Valle with any questions at 770.513.5513 or email pdrecruiter@gwinnettcounty.com. For more information about positions in the 911 Center, visit Gwinnett911Careers.com or contact Investigator Morgan Saldana at 770.513.5565 or Morgan.Saldana@GwinnettCounty.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

