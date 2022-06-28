General Manager sought for Old Navy store planned for Monroe Pavilion

Gap, Inc. is seeking a General Manager reportedly for a new Old Navy store planned or the new Monroe Pavilion Center in Monroe, Ga. According to the ad on Gap, Inc., the position is full time but a start date is not yet available. Click or tap on the relevant link below for more information and to apply for the position.
Editor’s Note: This job was found on the Gap. Inc career website on June 27, 2022. Please note it could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
