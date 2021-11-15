General Mills in Covington seek manufacturing technicians

General Mills in Covington has current openings for manufacturing technicians. Click or tap on the link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the General Mills career website on Nov. 14, 2021. Please note the posting could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Manufacturing Technician Req ID: 10538, Covington, Career Area Production/Technicians

Pay Rate:

· $20.55 per hour to start

· $23.30 per hour after a successful 6-month probationary period

· Pay for Skill pay rate increases up to $32.80 per hour

Schedule:

· 12-hour shifts with 3-2-2 schedule

· 6:00 am to 6:07 pm (day shift)

· 6:00 pm to 6:07 am (night shift)

· Shift rotation every 8 weeks (day to night or night to days)

· Scheduled Work Pattern

· On-off pattern is 3 days on shift followed by 2 days off shift, 2 days on shift

· Cycle length is 2 weeks

· Ability and willingness to work overtime, any shift, including days, nights, weekends, and holidays

· Plant operation is 24 hours per day, 7 days per week