General Mills in Social Circle is hiring

General Mills in Social Circle has current job postings on the Walton Works website. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply.
Warehouse Lead – Dayshift
Job Category: Warehouse/Distribution Non-Exempt
Requisition Number: WAREH008232
Schedule: Full Time Social Circle, GA 30025, USA
Site Trainer
Job Category: Distribution & Warehouse Operations (Hourly)
Requisition Number: SITET008206
Schedule: Full Time Social Circle, GA 30025, USA
Customer Service Representative (Red Prarie/Blue Yonder experience)
Job Category: Warehouse/Distribution Non-Exempt
Requisition Number: CUSTO008173
Schedule: Full Time Social Circle, GA 30025, USA
SAP Coordinator
Job Category: Warehouse/Distribution Non-Exempt
Requisition Number: SAPCO008172
Schedule: Full Time Social Circle, GA 30025, USA
Forklift Operator I
Job Category: Distribution & Warehouse Operations (Hourly)
Requisition Number: FORKL03373
Schedule: Full Time Social Circle, GA 30025, USA
