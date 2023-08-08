General Mills in Social Circle is hiring

08/08/2023 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business 0

General Mills in Social Circle has current job postings on the Walton Works website. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on Aug. 7, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Warehouse Lead – Dayshift

Job Category: Warehouse/Distribution Non-Exempt

Requisition Number: WAREH008232

Schedule: Full Time Social Circle, GA 30025, USA

Site Trainer

Job Category: Distribution & Warehouse Operations (Hourly)

Requisition Number: SITET008206

Schedule: Full Time Social Circle, GA 30025, USA

Customer Service Representative (Red Prarie/Blue Yonder experience)

Job Category: Warehouse/Distribution Non-Exempt

Requisition Number: CUSTO008173

Schedule: Full Time Social Circle, GA 30025, USA

SAP Coordinator

Job Category: Warehouse/Distribution Non-Exempt

Requisition Number: SAPCO008172

Schedule: Full Time Social Circle, GA 30025, USA

Forklift Operator I

Job Category: Distribution & Warehouse Operations (Hourly)

Requisition Number: FORKL03373

Schedule: Full Time Social Circle, GA 30025, USA

