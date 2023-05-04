Georgia Burn Ban now in effect for 54 counties, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding areas

On May 1, an outdoor burn ban began in 54 Georgia counties, primarily in the northern half of the state. Affected residents are asked to refrain from burning yard and land clearing debris, whose smoke can negatively impact the state’s air quality during the hot summer months by contributing to high ozone levels. These conditions have been linked to lung and heart disease in humans.

“These restrictions are required by the state Environmental Protection Division so that less particulate matter is released into the air,” Georgia Forestry Commission Protection Chief Frank Sorrells said in a press release. “The risk of wildfires usually increases at this time of year, and we will be closely monitoring fire weather and activity to keep Georgians and their property safe.”

The burn ban will be in effect from May 1-September 30, The 54 Georgia counties affected are Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Columbia, Coweta, Crawford, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Gordon, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Lumpkin, Madison, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Putnam, Richmond, Rockdale, Spalding, Troup, Twiggs, Upson, Walker, and Walton.

Residents in Georgia counties not included in the annual burn ban will continue to be required to follow specific fire safety guidelines and any local ordinances governing debris burning. The five safety precautions now mandated by law include set spacing between fires and woodlands and structures, burn times from sunrise to sunset, burner attendance at the fire, and reasonable precautions such as weather awareness and suppression tools. Full details including video resources can be found at GaTrees.org/burn-permits-and-notifications/.

“Humans are the number one cause of wildfires in Georgia,” Georgia Forestry Commission Director Tim Lowrimore said in the press release. “As outdoor recreation season begins, we need to lower the risk of wildfire by paying close attention to weather conditions and safety precautions. Everyone needs to work together to ensure an enjoyable and fire-free summer.”

For more information about annual summer burn restrictions visit the Georgia EPD website https://epd.georgia.gov/air-protection-branch/open-burning-rules-georgia/summer-open-burning-ban. For more information, burn permits, and services of the Georgia Forestry Commission, visit GaTrees.org.