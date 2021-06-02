Georgia College awards degrees to local students

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (06/02/2021)– Dr. Steve Dorman, president of Georgia College, has awarded degrees to the graduating class of May 2021.

Lydia Atkinson of Monroe (30656)

Natalie Babin of Monroe (30655)

Tanya Boettcher of Loganville (30052)

Rebecca Boyd of Jersey (30018)

Austin Brown of Loganville (30052)

Brooke Capogreca of Loganville (30052)

Courtney Davis of Monroe (30655)

Emily Deason of Loganville (30052)

Jonah Faulknor of Loganville (30052)

Garrett Harrison of Loganville (30052)

Claudia Lopez Garcia of Loganville (30052)

Hope Mimbs of Loganville (30052)

Katelyn Neeley of Loganville (30052)

Casey O’Neal of Social Circle (30025)

Zachary Poisal of Monroe (30655)

Carlee Robinson of Monroe (30655)

Rebecca Robinson of Loganville (30052)

Jordan Siggers of Loganville (30052)

Tristen Thompson of Monroe (30656)

Marykatherine Wallace of Loganville (30052)

Elizabeth White of Loganville (30052)

