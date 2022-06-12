Georgia College congratulates local students for making the Dean’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (06/08/2022)– Georgia College recognizes its students from the College of Health Sciences for their outstanding work for the 2022 spring semester. They have made the Dean’s List.

Alexis Beck of Loganville, GA

Claire Cason of Monroe, GA

Riley Deep of Loganville, GA

Riley Dunn of Monroe, GA

Pearson Hewatt of Loganville, GA

Sarah Meyers of Loganville, GA

Caitlyn New of Monroe, GA

Blakely Queen of Monroe, GA

Jordan Rigdon of Loganville, GA

Georgia College, the state’s designated public liberal arts university, combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.