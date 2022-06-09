Georgia College congratulates local students for making the President’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (06/08/2022)– Georgia College recognizes its students from the College of Health Sciences for their outstanding work for the 2022 spring semester. They have made the President’s List.

Emma Dexter of monroe, GA

Lillian Fowler of Social Circle, GA

Lanier Grayson of Loganville, GA

Sophia Millard of Loganville, GA

