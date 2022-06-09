Georgia College congratulates local students who make Dean’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (06/07/2022)– Georgia College recognizes its students from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology for their outstanding work for the 2022 spring semester. They have made the Dean’s List.

Isaac Casola of Loganville, GA

Gabriel Farmer of Monroe, GA

Lexie Harness of monroe, GA

Grant Kilgore of Monroe, GA

Colin Kitchens of Social CIrcle, GA

Landon Mccart of Monroe, GA

Robert Mitchell of Monroe, GA

Patrick Morris of Monroe, GA

Matthew Mullis of Loganville, GA

Abigail Oliver of Social Circle, GA

Dylan Shelnutt of Loganville, GA

Lawson Steele of Monroe, GA

Neelylee Thompson of Monroe, GA

