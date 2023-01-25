Georgia College congratulates students for making Dean’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (01/17/2023)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the John H. Lounsbury College of Education for making the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.

Georgia College salutes all of its students in the College of Education who made the Dean’s List for their outstanding efforts.

Annabelle Broome of Loganville (30052)

Anna Harness of Monroe (30655)

Rachel Hefner of Loganville (30052)

Lily Moss of Loganville (30052)

Briley Newberry of Loganville (30052)

Avrie Spivey of Monroe (30655)

Camden Stewart of Loganville (30052)

Casey Taube of Loganville (30052)

