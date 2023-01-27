Georgia College congratulates students for making Dean’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (01/19/2023)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology for making the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.

Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the Dean’s List for their outstanding efforts.

William Bailey of Monroe (30655)

Sarah Blackstone of Monroe (30655)

Cooper Damron of Loganville (30052)

Grant Kilgore of Monroe (30655)

Tanner Locsin of Monroe (30655)

Benjamin Lorentz of Loganville (30052)

Savannah McBee of Loganville (30052)

Patrick Morris of Monroe (30655)

Matthew Mullis of Loganville (30052)

Abigail Oliver of Social Circle (30025)

Lawson Steele of Monroe (30655)

Ashlyn Summers of Monroe (30656)

Georgia College, the state’s designated public liberal arts university, combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.